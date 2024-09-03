Could the Denver Broncos again send Russell Wilson to the bench?
The Denver Broncos cut ties with Russell Wilson after just two seasons with the team. Could they again send him to the bench in the 2024 NFL Season? It was largely known that Wilson was going to be the starter for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Even though many in the NFL world were thinking that there was an actual QB competition between him and Justin Fields, there likely wasn't.
Wilson is now starting for his third team in four seasons, so that should tell you what you need to know about the player at this point. He's also entering his age-36 season in the NFL, so he's quietly approaching 40 years old. In 2023 for the Denver Broncos, Wilson was not able to run the offense efficiently.
The middle of the field was non-existent in the passing game, and the offense never felt more than a dump-off to a running back or a deep-ball to Courtland Sutton. Even with the genius of Sean Payton, he seemd to have enough.
Now on the Steelers, Wilson and the team does have two early tests to open up the 2024 NFL Season. Three of their first four games are on the road. Their Week 1 game comes against the Atlanta Falcons, and their Week 2 game is obviously against the Broncos in Denver.
Could it be possible that the Denver Broncos defense is able to batter Wilson enough to send him to the bench? Let's just say that the Steelers start 0-1 with an ugly loss to the Falcons, and they come into Denver looking to rebound.
Well, what would the Steelers do if Wilson is again starting slow? What if it's the third quarter and the Broncos are up by 14 points? What if the Steelers offense just can't get anything going? The way I see their QB situation is that Wilson does not have a long leash, at all. I'm thinking that he was named the starter simply because his floor is higher than Justin Fields'.
But with Wilson being over 10 years older but maybe having a lower ceiling, Pittsburgh deferred to Russell Wilson because he's more experienced. I'm not sure he's going to get a super long leash, especially with the Steelers being in a win-now mode.
The Denver Broncos could potentially send Russell Wilson to the bench for a second-straight season.