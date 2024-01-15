Could the Broncos take advantage of Cowboys potentially rebuilding?
Something has to change in Dallas, right?
For the third year in a row, the Dallas Cowboys won 12 games in the regular season and did not advance past the Divisional Round of the playoffs. Could the Broncos take advantage of the Cowboys possibly rebuilding? If you were tuning into Super Wild Card weekend on Sunday, you saw the Cowboys again get bounced out of the playoffs.
And this time, it came against the youngest offense in the NFL in the Green Bay Packers, who became the first seventh-seed to take down a No. 2 seed ever since the NFL expanded to seven playoff teams per conference.
Frankly, the score is a bit misleading, as the Packers truly dominated Dallas. For the third year in a row, Dallas won 12 games in the regular season and were not able to advance past the Divisional Round, and still have not appeared in an NFC Championship Game since before I was born, in 1995.
The Cowboys continually have one of the most talented rosters in the NFL, and continually perform under their level. Dallas should have taken care of business on Sunday, but they can never seem to get out of their own way. At some point, something has to change, right? Insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different result.
And the same notable people that have been in Dallas over the last few years include QB Dak Prescott, head coach Mike McCarthy, and defensive coordinator Dan Quinn. Those three men are easily the most notable players in this organization and have, arguably, the biggest impact on their team's performances.
One of the most intriguing things about this situation is that Dak Prescott is under contract through the 2024 season, so he is due for a new deal. However, would the Cowboys put a fresh contract offer out to Prescott after yet another poor playoff showing? He has been the starter since 2016 and has two playoff wins.
Some you argue that Prescott simply is not leading a team to a Super Bowl, and that the Cowboys should try to go in a different direction, and I see this argument. Doesn't Prescott kind of feel like another version of Kirk Cousins? The shiny regular season stats are nice, but limited postseason success is clear.
Could the Cowboys make a bold move and trade Dak Prescott? I think it's possible, and the Broncos should have interest. Prescott would be playing for the best head coach of his career in Sean Payton, and perhaps a new environment could lead to more postseason success. It's clear that there has been something wrong with the Cowboys organization when the playoffs begin, and the Broncos do not have that issue.
When the Broncos make the playoffs, they generally play well. I do think there are some legs to the idea that Prescott does not play for the Cowboys in 2024, and frankly, if that is the case, Sean Payton should get on the phone and try to make a deal happen.