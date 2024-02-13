Could the Broncos and Eagles swap All-Pro players this offseason?
This trade proposal could greatly benefit both sides.
The Denver Broncos defensive line is among the worst in the NFL, but this hypothetical trade proposal could greatly boost the unit. The Broncos not only need to find players to help stop the run, but they also need a consistent pass rush. Well, the 2024 NFL Offseason would be a perfect time to fix both units.
With the Kansas City Chiefs winning another Super Bowl, Sean Payton surely does not want to wait around for a rebuild to hit its peak. I do think we'll see the Broncos get very aggressive this offseason with fixing their QB spot and other weak spots on the roster. One thing they could do is explore a trade, but instead of trading draft capital, could they just swap one player for another?
Philadelphia Eagles stud pass rusher Haason Reddick seems to want a trade, and he was granted permission to seek one. Well, for those who do not know, Haason Reddick has 27 sacks, 24 tackles for loss, and 49 QB hits over his last two seasons in the NFL, both with the Eagles. And Reddick actually played for Vance Joseph when both of them were in Arizona.
Reddick played for Joseph in 2019-2020. In 2020, Reddick broke out with 12.0 sacks, 15 tackles for loss, and 16 QB hits. It's obvious that Reddick may have just taken some time to hit his stride in the NFL, and the first notable year he had was under Vance Joseph. Well, who could the Denver Broncos trade for him?.
Who says no? The Eagles desperately need secondary help, and both former head coach Vic Fangio and recently departed defensive backs coach Christian Parker are both with the Eagles. So, Justin Simmons would be reuniting with both Fangio and Parker. You could argue that the best year of Simmons' career was in 2019, playing for Vic Fangio.
Simmons played in all 16 games and had four interceptions, 15 passes defended, 93 total tackles, and two tackles for loss. I do think this is a scenario where you could see a rare player-for-player trade, and both sides would benefit. The Broncos are fortunate that the free agency safety market is deep this year, so they could bring in some safety help for a modest price, lessening the blow of Simmons leaving.
And even with acquiring Haason Reddick, the Broncos would still be smart to continue to bolster the pass rush and defensive line in free agency and in the 2024 NFL Draft.