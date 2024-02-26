3 contenders who could trade for Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy
The Denver Broncos could be looking to move Jerry Jeudy for the right offer this offseason. These three top contenders could be looking to add him.
Baltimore Ravens
The last team on the list may be the most likely of the three.
The Baltimore Ravens were the AFC's No. 1 seed but lost in extremely disappointing fashion to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. Though their strength is to run the ball they have needed more help at wide receiver for many years.
The team has found something in 2023 first-round pick Zay Flowers, but more is needed. Odell Beckham Jr. and Devin Duvernay are both scheduled to hit the free-agent market this offseason, leaving wide receiver as a position for the team to prioritize.
Lamar Jackson, the reigning league MVP, helps fuel the team's rushing attack. But he can throw the ball too. If he could add an option such as Jeudy to a passing attack that includes Flowers and Mark Andrews, the Ravens could become one of the most balanced offenses in the NFL.
OBJ was a nice option but his best days are behind him. Flowers can stretch the field and do a little bit of everything. Andrews is one of the best and most complete tight ends in football. Jeudy could be a terrific No. 3 option for the team.