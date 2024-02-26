3 contenders who could trade for Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy
The Denver Broncos could be looking to move Jerry Jeudy for the right offer this offseason. These three top contenders could be looking to add him.
Philadelphia Eagles
After the way the Eagles performed down the stretch this past season, leading to an ugly playoff exit, it's debatable as to how much of a contender they really are. But just one year removed from winning the NFC Championship, they should still be considered as a team in that mix.
The Eagles already have one of the best wide-receiver combinations in the league with A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith and most of their issues are on the defensive side of the ball, but the idea of putting Jeudy there and creating a three-headed monster for Jalen Hurts to get the ball to is intriguing.
Aside from Brown and Smith, the Eagles don't have much of anything at wide receiver. That led to the team having to turn to the aging Julio Jones as a WR3 this past season.
If the Eagles can spread a defense out with Brown, Smith and Jeudy and have the running ability of Hurts mixed in, that could be a dangerous offensive attack for any team to contain.