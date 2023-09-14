Commanders vs. Broncos best anytime touchdown scorer picks (Bet on the running backs)
Who will score a touchdown in the Broncos' Week 2 game against Washington?
The Denver Broncos are looking to bounce back after being upset by the Washington Commanders in Week 1.
In this article, we're going to focus on one of the most electric types of prop bets, anytime touchdown scorers. All you need to happen to cash these types of bets is for the player you wager on to find the end zone. If they score, you win.
Now, let's dive into some anytime touchdown scorers.
Anytime TD bets for Commanders vs. Broncos
- Samaje Perine anytime TD (+250)
- Javonte Williams anytime TD (+165)
- Antonio Gibson anytime TD (+260)
Samaje Perine anytime TD (+250)
Not only did Samaje Perine average 5.1 yards per rush on eight carries, he also hauled in four receptions for 37 yards in the Broncos season opener against the Raiders. That makes him a threat to score both on the ground and through the air, which makes him a great bet to find the end zone at +250 odds.
Javonte Williams anytime TD (+165)
If we bet on both Broncos running backs to find the end zone, we only need one of them to score for us to walk away with a profit. Both running backs split time in the back field, and it was Javonte Williams who had more carries with 13. Williams also hauled in four receptions but only managed five yards through the air.
The Broncos clearly want to use their running backs as much as often this season, so I think it's a pretty safe bet for at least one of them to score.
Antonio Gibson anytime TD (+260)
We're going to stick with the theme of running backs and take a gamble on one member of the Commanders, Antonio Gibson. Brian Robinson dominated the carries in Week 1, but I expect it to be more of an even split moving forward, I also expect Gibson to be involved in the passing game more as the season goes on as well.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
