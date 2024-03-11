Combine Defensive winners: Which of these guys could be targets for the Broncos?
Which defensive positions will the Broncos address in the draft? Will they select one of the Combine standouts?
The 2024 NFL Combine is in the books, and we saw multiple prospects who performed better than expected, and as every season, increased their draft stock. The Denver Broncos have multiple holes in the defense, and there might be under-the-radar guys who had big workouts and could fill these holes.
With that being said, let's take a look at some Combine winners from the defensive side of the ball, who could be draft targets for Denver.
EDGE Dallas Turner, Alabama:
The Broncos' edge rusher group was mediocre throughout the season, as there were games with zero sacks and games with multiple sacks. If the Broncos end up trading down, and they want to target Spencer Rattler or Michael Pratt, Dallas Turner could be a late-first-round selection, or even the pick at 12th overall if they do not decide to take a quarterback with their first pick.
Turner had a massive Combine performance, positively. Thanks to this performance he could even be a top 12 pick. I would not mind if Denver goes edge at 12, and Turner could easily be the pick.
LB Payton Wilson, NC State:
The Denver Broncos' linebacker duo has been solid over the past few seasons. Josey Jewell and Alex Singleton have had 576 combined tackles, 21 tackles for loss, 5 forced fumbles, 7.5 sacks, 16 QB hits, and 14 pass breakups in the two seasons they have played together. The thing is that Josey is set to become a free agent once the new league year starts. Denver drafted Drew Sanders in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft, but there are expectations that he might play as an outside linebacker.
If the Broncos decide to not bring back Jewell in free agency, and move Sanders to the edge, a linebacker like Payton Wilson could be a good option for Denver on day 2 of the NFL Draft. Wilson has shown explosiveness, athleticism, and great technique, and could be a very good pick for Denver. He had a strong Combine performance, including a 4.43-second 40-yard dash.
CB Max Melton, Rutgers:
Secondary is also a need for Denver. The Broncos drafted Riley Moss last year and did not see much action. Free agent signing Fabian Moreau had his ups and downs but stepped up as the team's CB2 over Damarri Mathis. Nickelback K'Waun Williams did not see action during the season due to an injury and is set to become a free agent once the new league year opens.
During the Combine, Max showed speed, length, and good athleticism. He is a guy that can play outside or in the slot. Fast 40-yard dash and great broad and vertical jumps. If Melton is available on day 2 or early day 3, it might be a no-brainer selection for Denver. He has good size, and the talent to be one of the best corners in the class, a very versatile defensive back.
EDGE Mohamed Kamara, Colorado State:
For many, Jalyx Hunt was one of the biggest Combine winners at the edge rusher position, and I cannot disagree with that, but for me, Kamara is a guy who had a good performance in Indy, and could have a better fit in Vance Joseph's defense. Mohamed has been a very consistent edge defender, and during the Combine, he kept proving it.
He has the second-most sacks in the Mountain West Conference history. He is a guy who can easily get to the quarterback, a fast and lengthy defender, very athletic too, with a very powerful tackling and run defense. Kamara played at Colorado State, there is a bit of a connection with the Broncos due to the state. Additionally, Mohamed met with Denver during the East-West Shrine Bowl.
