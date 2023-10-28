Chiefs vs. Broncos best NFL prop bets for Week 8
Courtland Sutton is poised for another big game against the Kansas City Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos will play for the second time this season and the Broncos will have their final chance this season to beat Patrick Mahomes for the first time.
I broke down my best bet for this game, as well as my plays for the rest of Week 8 action, in this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets".
If you're more of a player prop bettor, you're in the right place. I'm about to break down my three favorite player props for this AFC West showdown.
Best prop bets for Chiefs vs. Broncos
- Javonte Williams OVER 45.5 rushing yards
- Courtland Sutton OVER 3.5 receptions
- Russell Wilson OVER 15.5 rushing yards
Javonte Williams OVER 45.5 rushing yards
If the Broncos are smart, they'll ride Javonte Williams all game against the Chiefs. Just a couple of weeks ago, Williams ran for 52 yards on just 10 carries against the Chiefs, averaging 5.2 yards per rush.
There's a reason Williams had such a solid performance. The Chiefs' defense has struggled to stop the run all season, ranking 26th in opponent yards per carry, giving up 4.6 yards per rush. I see no reason why Williams won't soar over this total in Sunday's rematch.
Courtland Sutton OVER 3.5 receptions
I'm surprised the number for Courtland Sutton's reception is set at just 3.5 this week considering he's gone over this number in 5-of-7 games so far this season. He hauled in four receptions for 46 yards and a touchdown against the Chiefs in Week 6, so there's no reason why he isn't well poised to hit this mark once again.
Russell Wilson OVER 15.5 rushing yards
Russell Wilson has increased his frequency of taking off with his legs in recent games, which has led to him rushing for at least 21 yards in three straight games. He ran for four times for 31 yards against the Chiefs just two weeks ago.
The Broncos may have found something with Wilson running the football, so I expect that to continue on Sunday.
