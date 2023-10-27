Chiefs vs. Broncos best anytime touchdown scorer picks (Broncos RB's poised for big game)
Giving you the best bets to find the end zone for the Broncos' Week 8 game against the Chiefs.
The Denver Broncos are set to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in a rematch from their Week 6 matchup.
The Broncos were able to keep the game close at Arrowhead Stadium, but ultimately fell short. They'll get a second shot at the Chiefs on Sunday, this time at home.
Anytime TD bets for Chiefs vs. Broncos
- Javonte Williams Anytime TD (+150)
- Courtland Sutton Anytime TD (+220)
- Jaleel McLaughin Anytime TD (+260)
Javonte Williams Anytime TD (+150)
If the Broncos are smart, they'll run the ball all game against the Chiefs. Their best option is to shorten the game as much as possible to keep Patrick Mahomes off the field and they can do exactly that by running the football.
Denver is also great at doing exactly that. The Broncos average 5.1 yards per carry this season, which is the fourth best mark in the NFL. Now, they get to face a Chiefs defense that's 26th in the NFL in opponent yards per carry, giving up 4.6 yards per rush.
That's going to open the door in a big way for the Broncos' running backs to find the end zone.
Courtland Sutton Anytime TD (+220)
If the Broncos do go to the air, Courtland Sutton is the obvious bet to score a touchdown, especially at +220 odds.
He leads Broncos' receivers in targets (43), receptions (31) receiving yards (351), and touchdowns (5). He's the clear No. 1 option over Jerry Jeudy in their passing game, and he might be the best value bet on the board to score a touchdown based on his latest odds.
Jaleel McLaughin Anytime TD (+260)
As I mentioned, I think this is going to be a huge day for the Broncos running backs so I don't mind betting on both Javonte Williams and Jaleel McLaughlin to score a touchdown. That way, as long as one of them finds the end zone, we'll be walking away with a profit. If both backs score, we're laughing all the way to the bank.
McLaughlin is averaging an eye-popping 6.91 yards per carry this season which is no small feat. I expect him to thrive against this porous Chiefs run defense.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
