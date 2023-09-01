Chiefs stealing failed Denver Broncos draft pick at receiver
The Kansas City Chiefs have added a former Broncos 5th-round pick to their practice squad
The Kansas City Chiefs added Melvin Gordon to their practice squad last year after the Denver Broncos were forced into cutting him due to issues holding onto the ball. It wasn't the first time a division rival had stolen a Denver Broncos player (something the Broncos have done themselves as well) and we all knew it wouldn't be the last, either. As a matter of fact, the Chiefs appear to be trying to do what the Denver Broncos couldn't with second-year player Montrell Washington.
Washington, a fifth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, appears to have signed to the Kansas City Chiefs' practice squad according to multiple reports.
The Chiefs have assembled a "Frankenstein" of sorts at their wide receiver position this season. They have some higher draft picks out there, but their top receivers were all acquired in pretty unique ways.
Kadarius Toney is the most "decoated" as a former first-round pick, and the Chiefs acquired him in an in-season trade with the Giants last year. The Chiefs moved down a couple of spots in the 2022 NFL Draft to take Skyy Moore with a pick that was originally acquired from Miami in the blockbuster Tyreek Hill trade. They traded up for Rashee Rice in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft. They found Justyn Ross as an undrafted gem.
Basically, the Chiefs are kind of just in the mode of, "let's try stuff and see what works" at receiver. And Montrell Washington is undoubtedly coming off of a bad year with the Broncos. He was benched late last season by interim head coach Jerry Rosburg, but prior to that, he hadn't done himself many favors with five fumbles and just 32 yards from scrimmage offensively, which included a very bizarre four receptions for just two yards.
But the way things have gone for the Denver Broncos against the Kansas City Chiefs in recent years, Broncos fans are, of course, going to expect that the Chiefs will find a way to maximize Washington's talent. He's the epitome of a gadget player and those types of guys seem to excel in Andy Reid's offense.
Or just, not in Denver these days, specifically. Even as desperate as the Broncos have been for receiver help, Washington couldn't crack the roster. He couldn't establish himself as the team's primary return specialist, despite the fact that he was drafted to be exactly that in the NFL.
So why do people get the feeling this could be another Isaiah McKenzie situation? Or Kalif Raymond? Or River Cracraft?
The Broncos have had a number of talented receivers in the building in recent years, and seemingly just gave up on them too early. Will Montrell Washington be the latest? The Chiefs being the team to steal him and add him to the practice squad makes it seem rather likely, doesn't it?