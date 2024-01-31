4 Chiefs players who Broncos may not have to worry about after the Super Bowl
The Kansas City Chiefs have been kings of the AFC West for what is starting to feel like forever. But the team could lose some key pieces before the 2024 season starts.
Chris Jones, Defensive Tackle
The contract of Chris Jones is going to be the number one decision for the Chiefs to make this offseason. The team didn't exactly do a great job of that last offseason, leading to him having a brief holdout this year.
Jones has become one of the best defensive players in the entire league and the difference with him on the field and not on the field is quite evident within the team's defense. But can the team afford to keep him?
Jones is going to command a deal that could approach $30 million per season.
He had 10.5 sacks this season despite missing the season opener due to that holdout and he has 75.5 for his career. He is an absolute force on the field and the Chiefs will do what they can to keep him, but other teams are going to be lining up for his services and some of those teams could throw a massive deal his way.
Jones leaving would leave a big dent in Kansas City's defense, something that would obviously be beneficial for the Broncos as he's the best defensive tackle in football not named Aaron Donald.
Will Super Bowl LVIII be his final game in Kansas City?
The Chiefs have tried to prepare for this by drafting defensive linemen in the first round of each of the last two drafts and if they didn't give him the long-term deal he was looking for last year, why would they now?
It seems Jones could absolutely be playing for a new team next year.