4 Chiefs players who Broncos may not have to worry about after the Super Bowl
The Kansas City Chiefs have been kings of the AFC West for what is starting to feel like forever. But the team could lose some key pieces before the 2024 season starts.
L'Jarius Sneed, Cornerback
An underrated aspect of how good this Chiefs team is has been the secondary. Just look back to this past weekend's AFC Championship Game to see how well they played against the Baltimore Ravens for proof.
The team has several talented DBs and L'Jarius Sneed is certainly one of those, if not the most talented on the roster.
Sneed is in his fourth season with the Chiefs after being selected in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft and he's obviously experienced success with the team, which will be enticing in an effort to keep him in Kansas City.
But Sneed, who is often tasked with covering the best wide receiver on the opposing team, has certainly made some money for himself with his level of play. He will be an unrestricted free agent and Spotrac predicts that he will be in line to receive a contract somewhere in the neighborhood of $16.3 million per season.
The Chiefs will have available cap space this offseason and should be able to make a deal if they want to, even if it's costly. But Sneed will certainly generate a lot of interest on the free-agent market and could potentially get a deal even bigger than that.
He will be an interesting player to keep tabs on in free agency.