3 changes Broncos must make to clinch a playoff spot
The Broncos have a chance to win double-digit games this year, and they'll need to make some changes to do so.
Change No. 2: Add some help along the DL to help stop the run
The Denver Broncos allow the most rushing yards in the NFL. They allow 5.1 yards per carry, which is the most in the NFL. I'm honestly a bit baffled that Denver hasn't done anything to help the run defense. There are some free agents on the market who surely could provide somewhat of a boost here.
Akiem Hicks, Ndamukong Suh, and Matt Ioannidis are all quality players who are still on the market. You have to wonder if the Broncos could make a move here if they inch closer to the playoffs. I get that the defense has played very well over the last month and a half, but allowing a ton of yards on the ground does mean that Denver is losing the line of scrimmage, which is a recipe for disaster.
The pass rush has looked better in recent weeks, and the secondary has played well, but the weakest part of this team is their ability (or lack thereof) to stop the run. The Denver Broncos should bolster this unit with a free agent.