Chandler Zavala, an intriguing prospect for the Denver Broncos?
The 2023 NFL Draft is getting closer, and at the moment, the Denver Broncos do not have their first pick until round three, 67 Overall pick to be specific. In free agency George Paton addressed the much needed offensive line, but I think that the center position can still be improved, and the 2023 NFL Draft has good prospects at the position, where Denver can go all in.
North Carolina State Wolfpack IOL Chandler Zavala is a very interesting prospect to evaluate. The Denver Broncos have a scheduled Top-30 Pre-Draft visit with him. Zavala is a freak athlete that can play at every position in the offensive line. In my opinion, he is a perfect fit for the Broncos, because he can sit behind Ben Powers and Quinn Meinerz, learn from them, and potentially start if any of those gets injured/lacks good play level on the field. On the other side, Zavala can also play at the tackle position, so with Garett Bolles' injury history, he can be a good depth player to replace Bolles if he gets injured, or even traded as some rumors said during the start of free agency.
Chandler started his college career in a Division II school, Fairmont State before transferring to NC State. He played in just five games for the Wolfpack in his first season due to a back injury, but was fully healthy in 2022, playing the entire season without allowing a sack, and just allowing one quarterback hit, earning a selection to the East-West Shrine Bowl, where he impressed many NFL scouts.
Now, after knowing a little bit of Chandler's background, here are important pros and cons that I've seen from him while watching his games, his film, and his East-West Shrine Bowl performance...
Pros:
- Zavala is a BIG Offensive Lineman, with very long arms (33''), that facilitate his blocking. Did not allowed a sack in 400+ snaps in 2022.
- Zavala is a very effective run blocker, and for rushers it is very difficult to pass on him.
- Zavala looked like a big problem for DL's during East-West Shrine Bowl Practices, especially during 1-on-1 Drills.
- Zavala is a very physical and strong Offensive Lineman, that can easily recognize DL's and EDGE's movements to attack the QB.
- Zavala is a very controlled OL, especially in the second level blocking. Has good balance within his feet and hands.
- Zavala is a very consistent offensive line, with a great football IQ.
Cons:
- Zavala has played in only 17 games in the past three years/seasons, due to a surgery on his back.
- Zavala might not have the quickest explotion among Offensive Line prospects in this class.
- Zavala sometimes extends his body more than necessarily, which gives advantage to the Defensive player
I had the opportunity to interview Chandler a few weeks ago, and one of the things he told me, which is very important for scouts and teams including the Denver Broncos should take into consideration, is that his teammates and coaches describe him as "a passionate player, as someone who is very respectful, very disciplined, and is always willing to learn more and more. Also as a very coachable player." This means that he is willing to improve and learn day by day to make him a better player, and for me that is something that not everyone mentions about their players.
Overall, Chandler Zavala is one of the most underrated offensive line prospects from the 2023 NFL Draft class. He is a very strong player that could be a good addition to the Broncos' offensive line despite the free agency adds, he can play at both, tackle and in the interior.