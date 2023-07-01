Ceiling and floor predictions for WR Jerry Jeudy in the 2023 season
Fourth-year wide receiver Jerry Jeudy might be the perfect fit in Sean Payton's offense. Let's predict his ceiling and floor in a very crucial season. The Denver Broncos did indeed pick up Jerry Jeudy's fifth-year option earlier this offseason, so he's under team control for two more years.
Jeudy has had solid seasons in his first and third seasons in the NFL. His year two campaign in 2021 was cut short because of an injury, but he's also had to deal with bad QB play in each of his first three seasons, which is not ideal.
There seems to be some hope that Payton can revive Russell Wilson and that the future Hall of Fame head coach will be able to utilize the talent that the Broncos' offense has. Their best offensive skill player, by far, is Jerry Jeudy.
He proved it last year and solidified his status as the true WR1 of the team. He does kind of fit that Michael Thomas mold, so that's been something that people have attached to. Jeudy does have all the skill in the world to elevate to that elite WR status in 2023.
There are some questions, though, at QB and if Jeudy can actually play that well. While he has dealt with bad QB play, he has had some inconsistencies throughout his short career, so it's not a slam-dunk guarantee that Jerry Jeudy has a career year in 2023.
Let's try to form some ceiling and floor predictions for Jeudy in 2023.
It's really nothing more than just predicting what he'll do in the offense. I personally think he can top out at around 1,100 yards, mostly because the Broncos will have a ton of mouths to feed on offense. However, I think if he does reach his peak in 2023, we'll see him being used exactly the way he should be within the offense.
I think the best way to use Jeudy is to get him the ball at or near the line of scrimmage. He's got the separation and speed to be able to rack up the yards after the catch. He's got some downfield ability, but he's your most dangerous playmaker, so getting him the ball quickly would be the right way to use Jeudy.
I'm honestly looking a bit at Michael Thomas' 2018 season where he caught 125 passes for 1,405 yards and nine scores. I think that could be a very generous ceiling prediction for Jeudy. Catching 125 passes comes out to 7.3 per game over a 17-game season.
Somehow, Jerry Jeudy only averaged 4.5 receptions per game in 2022, which was the highest of his career. That is criminal. Jeudy is going to get the ball a ton more in this offense, as he should.
As for his ceiling, I think we'd see him below 1,000 yards, obviously. I think in this scenario, Jeudy can't necessarily prove that he can handle the type of production and attention that comes with being a WR1. He probably hovers around 800-ish receiving yards, perhaps replicating his rookie season where he caught 52 passes for 856 yards and three scores.
He won't fill up the stat sheet but I think he would still have a big role in the offense. I think we're all so excited to see the kind of production that Jerry Jeudy can have but might be forgetting that there is a chance that he doesn't produce the way he hopes.