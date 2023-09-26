4 candidates to replace Vance Joseph as the defensive coordinator in Denver
Vance Joseph has already done enough to be fired in Denver for a second time. Who should replace him?
3. Mike Vrabel, Tennessee Titans head coach
Mike Vrabel is a pretty strong defensive mind who has carved out a notable head coaching tenure with the Tennessee Titans, which began in 2018. Vrabel is in his sixth year as the Titans' head coach, and he's got a 49-36 record in the regular season and a 2-3 playoff record.
Part of what's contributed to that success includes Vrabel's teams usually having stout defenses. He's also done some stellar coaching jobs as well. I think it was in 2021 the Titans were one of the most injured teams in the NFL but still managed to earn the top seed in the AFC with 12 wins.
Tennessee went 7-10 last year and are currently 1-2. I could see the GM, Ran Carthon, who did not hire Vrabel, part ways with the coach if the Titans fail to make the playoffs for a second straight season. Carthon might want to dip his hand into the "young, offensive head coach" pool that so many teams are trying.
4. Dennis Allen, New Orleans Saints head coach
Dennis Allen is a pretty bad head coach, but he's got a nice tenure as a defensive coordinator in the NFL. Allen was with Sean Payton in New Orleans from 2015-2021, serving as his DC, and I could definitely see a scenario where the Saints underachieve this year, perhaps forcing Mickey Loomis to part ways with Allen, who is on his second head coaching stint.
Allen has a 17-39 record as a HC in the NFL, and an 8-28 record serving in that position for the then Oakland Raiders from 2012-2014. He was also DC of the Denver Broncos in 2011. Allen's units have ranked inside the top 10 in points allowed on defense four times. The Saints had a pretty poor defense for a stretch of Payton's tenure, and from Allen coming over as their DC in 2015, he turned that unit from one of the worst in the NFL to one of the best.
I truly don't buy into the Saints this year, especially if Derek Carr has to miss time. I wouldn't be surprised if Allen gets fired. If he does, it makes a lot of sense for him to reunite with Payton in Denver.