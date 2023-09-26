4 candidates to replace Vance Joseph as the defensive coordinator in Denver
Vance Joseph has already done enough to be fired in Denver for a second time. Who should replace him?
I would be willing to bet that Vance Joseph is not going to be the defensive coordinator in Denver in 2024. Who should replace Joseph, who has underperformed so far in 2023? The Denver Broncos have allowed 105 points in the last two games.
One-hundred and five.
That is simply not acceptable, especially considering the offense is playing quite well and QB Russell Wilson is much more stable. Vance Joseph has ruined this defense and I don't think it'll get better anytime soon if he remains as the DC. Denver needs to make a change already, but Joseph may get more time.
It would be pretty insane to see a coordinator get fired after just three weeks, but I'm sure it can certainly happen. One thing is for sure, though; Joseph is not going to be here in 2024 barring a historic turnaround. Let's look at four potential candidates to replace Joseph in 2024 as the defensive coordinator.
1. Christian Parker, Denver Broncos Defensive Backs coach
Christian Parker is the DB's coach in Denver and has seemed to have done a solid job. This is his third year with the team in this role and began his career as a defensive quality control coach with the Green Bay Packers from 2019-2020. Parker might be a bit of a shaky hire considering he doesn't have a ton of experience, but Ejiro Evero was the team's DC in 2022 and was in his first year as a coordinator.
It's not out of the question for Parker to be a very good DC. You really never know. I don't think Parker would be Denver's first choice, but I think he'd get an interview.