Can George Paton, Denver Broncos hit a home run with 67th pick?
With the NFL Draft getting closer, a big question that has been blowing in my mind is if Denver Broncos GM George Paton, head coach Sean Payton, and the rest of the Broncos brain trust can get a key player for the team despite not having a first or a second-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft? The answer is simple, and the answer is yes, the Broncos still can find a GEM at pick 67.
Every single team has found gems in the mid and late rounds of the NFL Draft, with that being said, here is a list of prospects that Denver could select with the 67th overall pick (their first one, at the moment, in the 2023 Draft), and have a big impact as rookies.
Centers the Denver Broncos can target at pick no. 67
Lloyd Cushenberry has not been the answer at Center for Denver, and who knows how well Free Agent addition of Kyle Fuller works out? Center is a very important, if not the most important piece in the offensive line. They always start the offensive play, so a good center is a must.
1. John-Michael Schmitz, Minnesota
Schmitz is the guy that I personally would like the most for Denver to Draft at 67, in my opinion, he is the Creed Humphrey of the 2023 Draft Class. He is the best Center in this upcoming Draft. The thing with JMS is that he might or might not be available at 67, if the Broncos really want him, they will probably have to trade up.
2. Luke Wypler, Ohio State
If John-Michael Schmitz is not available, Luke Wypler could also be a great pickup at 67. Wypler is a huge pass-blocking center, he wins a lot of space for both, the QB and the RBs while blocking. He is not the biggest center in the class but can still have a great impact on the team that drafts him.
3. Joe Tippmann, Wisconsin
Another center that could be high on Denver's draft board is Wisconsin's Joe Tippmann. Tippmann is one of the best at his position in the 2023 class. He allowed only one sack in 330+ snaps during his last season in college. He is super athletic and can instantly become a starting center in the NFL.
Defensive Tackles/EDGE Rushers
With the loss of Bradley Chubb, Dre'Mont Jones, DeShawn Williams, the Randy Gregory & Zach Allen health concerns, etc, Denver needs to add more edge rushers and DLs, and in the upcoming Draft, there are a lot of players at these positions that Denver could target with the 67th pick.
1. Siaki Ika, Baylor (DL)
Ika is a huge defensive tackle, that can easily get through opposing offensive linemen. For his size, he is a beast, a super strong and athletic player that will definitely get to the Quarterback.
2. Adetomiwa Adebawore, Northwestern
Adetomiwa is a strong and explosive Interior defensive lineman who can also play at the EDGE. He is a player that instantly pressures the offensive line to get to the QB once he snaps the ball.
3. Derick Hall, Auburn
Hall is a very explosive rusher that can make an instant impact in the NFL. He is a great run-stopper, a very powerful and quick player that can easily move offensive tackles to get to the quarterback.
4. Andre Carter II, Army
Carter is a long player, a guy that can move around the field. He is a guy that can add great athleticism to any roster in the NFL. He still has things to improve but can be developed and eventually be a starter in the big leagues.
Running Backs
Javonte Williams suffered an ACL and PCL injury last season, and no one really knows, at the moment, if he'll be fully healthy for the 2023-24 season. Samaje Perine is a power back but has not been a workhorse RB, so adding a running back to pair up with Perine, if Javonte cannot play, would make sense for the Broncos.
1. Zach Charbonnet, UCLA
The UCLA product is an explosive running back, a guy that can be a workhorse back in the NFL. He might be a top-three running back in the 2023 Draft class and a 1-2 punch with either Javonte or Perine with Zach would be sick.
2. Devon Achane, Texas A&M
Achane is a Javonte Williams type of running back, a guy that can easily break tackles. He has a good field vision and is a great receiving RB, that could help Russell Wilson execute screen plays.
Secondary
Kareem Jackson is still a Free Agent, and he has been in discussions to return to Denver, but no one really knows if he'll get back. Caden Sterns is a great safety but has had injuries over his young NFL career. Ronald Darby is gone, and Mathis showed that he can be a great CB. Adding another safety or another cornerback at 67 would also make sense.
1. Jordan Battle, Alabama (S)
Battle is among the best safeties in the 2023 Draft Class. He is a very experienced guy, with great coverage skills. He played in 800+ snaps with the Crimson Tide. He is known for being a communicating leader on and off the field and can play at both free safety and strong safety. Battle + Simmons would be special.
2. Julius Brents, Kansas State (CB)
Brents is a solid physical cornerback, who is both, long and tall. He has been dominant in stopping the run too. Adding Brents to this Broncos secondary could be very helpful, especially with him being a blitzing CB. He has also played at safety.
3. Tyrique Stevenson, Miami (CB)
Stevenson is a very effective and speedy cornerback. His backpedaling has made him a challenging corner to face for the Receivers. He is also a very physical corner, that can easily blitz the QB.