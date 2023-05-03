Can the Denver Broncos win double-digit games in the 2023 season?
The Denver Broncos should be in a solid position to be a competitive football team in 2023. Can they win double-digit games in the upcoming season? Just based on what we witnessed last year, most of you might say "heck no!"
I wouldn't be so sure about that, though. The Denver Broncos have made positive strides this offseason beginning in free agency when they traded for Sean Payton, a future Hall of Fame head coach who has won a Super Bowl and over 60 percent of his games.
They also invested in the right places in free agency; the offensive line specifically got a much-needed boost and their other additions indicate an established offensive identity.
Denver also seemed to get decent value in the 2023 NFL Draft as well. Aside from investing in the remaining free agent market, I'm not sure there's much more they can do to improve their roster, and I think that's a good thing.
Can they win at least 10 games in 2023? I think it's possible. Sure, their in a tough division and an ultra-competitive conference, but they have some winnable games on their roster.
Aside from playing the Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers, and Kansas City Chiefs twice, they also play the following clubs in 2023:
-Green Bay Packers
-Minnesota Vikings
-New England Patriots
-New York Jets
-Cleveland Browns
-Washington Commanders
-Chicago Bears
-Detroit Lions
-Buffalo Bills
-Miami Dolphins
-Houston Texans
Can we pluck 10 wins from this schedule? I think so. Given how closely Denver played some of their divisional games in 2022, I think at least a 3-3 divisional split is reasonable. Remember, both of their matchups with the Chiefs were ultra close. They also split their matchups with the Chargers and did play the Raiders close in both contests.
They have arguably the best roster in the division and the second best coach, who happens to be an offensive mastermind. A 3-3 split is perfectly reasonable.
Can we find seven more wins from their 11 other contests? In looking at their other games, I could very easily see wins against these teams for varying reasons: Vikings, Patriots, Browns, Commanders, Bears, Dolphins, Texans.
The Vikings won nearly all of their close games last year and have parted with quite a few veteran players. The Patriots don't have enough on offense to scare a high school team. Deshaun Watson looked more lost than Russell Wilson last year and I don't trust the Browns' defense.
The Commanders are undercoached and are putting too much faith in second-year QB Sam Howell. The Bears are probably still a year away from being a playoff contender but are trending upwards. They still have some uncertainty all over their roster.
The Dolphins are a very talented team but I have concerns about their QB, Tua Tagovailoa, staying healthy and they seem to lack that necessary edge that many teams have, and I think the Texans are still too early in their rebuild to make a ton of noise.
Heck, if you don't buy that, how about we swap out the Dolphins for the Green Bay Packers. The Packers just lost Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets and there's not much on Jordan Love. Their offense lacks elite weapons and their defense has underperformed even while it's filled with a plethora of first round picks.
There is a clear path for the Denver Broncos to win double-digit games in 2023.