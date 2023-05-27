Broncos Fans Get $1,250 Bonus for ANY Bet to Celebrate Nuggets' Finals Run!
By Joe Summers
It's a thrilling time to be a Colorado sports fan with the Nuggets in the NBA Finals.Caesars Sportsbook has the best sign-up bonus in the state to celebrate the occasion, helping you score a HUGE payday. Following an initial deposit, your first wager of up to $1,250 will be on Caesars and refunded in bonus bets if you lose!
Thus, you can back the Nuggets or any other team and get a second chance if things don't go your way. Here's how to get started:
Caesars Colorado Promo Code
If you sign up for Caesars with our promo code FSNFLFULL and deposit $10 or more, your first wager of up to $1,250 will be sent back as bet credits if you lose, letting you try again if need be!
Just follow these simple steps to get your bonus:
1. Sign up for Caesars with this link
2. Use the promo code FSNFLFULL
3. Deposit at least $10
Boom! You're now ready to start betting. Your first wager of up to $1,250 will automatically be refunded in bonus bets if you don't win.
Whether you're backing the Nuggets or looking at an underdog pick like the Rockies, it's entirely up to you how to spend your bonus. I recommend finding a play with plus odds to maximize your potential payday, so feel free to get creative when crafting your perfect bet!
You must be a new Caesars user to claim this exclusive offer and only a short time remains. Give your bankroll a massive boost to celebrate the Nuggets' success and sign up for Caesars now!
If you're interested in accumulating even more bonus cash, here are a couple of other stellar promos available to Colorado users as well:
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.