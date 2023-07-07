Claim a $1,250 Bonus For ANY Bet With Caesars Colorado Promo
How to get a $1,250 bonus bet at Caesars for any game in any sport
By Joe Summers
Caesars Sportsbook is helping Broncos fans spice up the NFL offseason with an excellent Colorado sign-up bonus. Following an initial deposit, your first wager of up to $1,250 will be covered by Caesars and refunded as bonus bets if you lose!
You've got TWO chances to cash in with this offer. Here's how to get started:
Caesars Colorado Promo Code
If you sign up for Caesars with our promo code FSNFLFULL and deposit at least $10, your first wager of up to $1,250 will be returned as bet credits if you don't win, guaranteed!
Follow these easy steps to secure your $1,250 bonus:
1. Sign up for Caesars with this link
2. Use the promo code FSNFLFULL
3. Deposit at least $10
You're now ready to start betting! After your deposit, your first bet of up to $1,250 will automatically be refunded as bonus bets if things don't go your way.
With that in mind, I recommend taking a shot on a play with plus odds to increase your possible payout. You'll either win or get another chance, so feel free to target an underdog or even a parlay!
Only new Caesars users can claim this exclusive offer and it won't be available for long. Sign up for Caesars now before it's too late!
How to Bet at Caesars Sportsbook
Caesars is one of the country's best sportsbooks, offering a wide range of betting options from moneyline and spread picks to futures, player props, totals and more!
After you sign up and make your deposit, explore the easy-to-use interface to find your favorite bet. The first one you place will be backed by this offer no matter what you bet on!
In addition to awesome offers like this one, Caesars also features a robust rewards system, exclusive odds boosts and helpful tutorials to keep your profit rolling in. Sign up today to see what you've been missing out on.
If you already have a Caesars account or just want some more bonus cash, check out these other terrific promos available to Broncos fans as well:
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.