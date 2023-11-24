Browns vs. Broncos best NFL prop bets for Week 12
By Reed Wallach
The Broncos are pushing for an AFC Wild Crd berth, and have a big opportunity to improve at the hands of a team ahead of them in the standings, the Cleveland Browns.
The Browns have the league's best defense, but is there a hole in it that the Broncos can exploit? I'm targeting both Javonte Williams and Samaje Perine as my two favorite Denver player props. Keep reading to find out which player props I'm keying in on, but get more information on this game with a bet from our NFL expert Iain MacMillian!
Now, here are our three favorite props!
Best Browns vs. Broncos prop bets in Week 12
- Javonte Williams OVER 52.5 rushing yards
- Samaje Perine OVER 20.5 receiving yards
- Dorian Thompson-Robinson UNDER 176.5 receiving yards
Javonte Williams OVER 52.5 rushing yards
Williams was limited last week to only 37 yards, but don't overlook his recent run of good form, rushing for 79, 85, 82 and 52 yards over the four games prior. Yes, Cleveland's defense is tops in EPA/Play, but the rush defense is somewhat vulnerbale of late.
Since Week 7, Cleveland is 18th in EPA/Rush defense allowed, which could lead to the Broncos leaning on Williams to put Russell Wilson in a favorable down and distance. WIlliams has received double digit carries in all but one games this season, so the workload should be there and I expect rock solid production on Sunday.
Samaje Perine OVER 20.5 receiving yards
I believe Perine is going to see plenty of snaps in Week 12 due to his ability as a pass blocker. There's no more dangerous defensive line than Cleveland's, headlined by Defensive Player of the Year frontrunner Myles Garrett, so I expect Perine to be in often to help out Wilson on passing downs.
Perine has cleared this mark in three of his last four and six of 10 games this season. Given this matchup, I like focusing in on Perine's usage as a pass catcher. He has 36 targets on the year and is fresh off a game with seven.
Dorian Thompson-Robinson UNDER 176.5 receiving yards
DTR stepped in and led the Browns to a home win against the Steelers, but wasn't overwhelming under center, completing only 55% of his passes for 165 yards.
The Broncos defense has been much improved since Week 7, 10th in EPA/Dropback which includes wins against the Chiefs and Bills, and now the team will face a rookie quarterback in his road start. I think the Browns keep the play calling conservative in order to protect DTR from making a critical error and he goes under this passing yard mark.
