Browns vs. Broncos best anytime touchdown scorer picks (Courtland Sutton TD streak will continue)
The Denver Broncos are holders of the longest in streak in the NFL and they'll look to build on that in Week 12 when they host the Cleveland Browns.
Anytime touchdown bets are some of the most electric wagers you can place. All you need is for the player you bet on to find the end zone. If they do, your bet wins. In this article, I'm going to break down my three favorite anytime touchdown bets for this AFC showdown.
If you want to tail these picks, you should do so over at Bet365. If you click the link below to sign up for an account, you'll receive $150 in bonus bets when you place your first $5 wager!
Place your bets at Bet365 today!
Best Anytime TD Bets for Browns vs. Broncos
- Courtland Sutton Anytime TD (+280)
- Jaleel McLaughlin Anytime TD (+550)
- Marvin Mims Anytime TD (+400)
Courtland Sutton Anytime TD (+280)
Courtland Sutton has reminded that he's one of the best receivers in the league lately, scoring a touchdown in five-straight games. Despite scoring in five straight, he is somehow still available at +280 odds to make it six-straight games with a score on Sunday. I won't hesitate to bet on Sutton once again.
Jaleel McLaughlin Anytime TD (+550)
I would like to see the Broncos give the ball to Jaleel McLaughlin more often. He's been the much more effective running back this season, averaging 6.2 yards per carry which is 2.3 more yards per rush than Javonte Williams. Perhaps the Broncos' coaching staff has caught on to that and will feed him on the ball on Sunday. If they do, he's a great bet to score at +550 odds.
Marvin Mims Anytime TD (+400)
Marvin Mims has seen an increase in snap count in the Broncos' last two games, playing at least 56% of offensive snaps in each of them. While he hasn't had a ton of catches in those games, the stats will come sooner rather than later later if he continues to play this much. I'll take a shot on him to score at +400.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!