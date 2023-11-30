Broncos would be fools not to claim Pro Bowl TE off waivers
The Broncos need to put in a claim on Zach Ertz
The Denver Broncos are a team in the hunt for a playoff spot, and a player who can help them is hitting the waiver wire. The Broncos have been without tight end Greg Dulcich for most of the 2023 season due to Dulcich's ongoing hamstring issues. The absence of Dulcich has left a substantial void in the passing game for the Broncos at tight end, but veteran Zach Ertz could help fill the void.
Even with Dulcich expected to return at some point this season, a player like Ertz becoming available can help the Denver Broncos make a playoff push. Ertz is a three-time Pro Bowl selection and 2017-18 Super Bowl champion as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles. It's probably more likely that Ertz -- who requested his release from Arizona -- is trying to get back to Philly.
But the Broncos can prevent that if they want.
It would cost around $2.5 million to claim Ertz for the remainder of the 2023 season, a pretty steep price to pay when you consider there are only six games remaining. With that being said, it's a price the team may have to be willing to pay if they want to separate themselves in the stretch run of this season.
Ertz isn't the same guy he was back then, but it's interesting to note that Sean Payton coached him in the 2018 Pro Bowl. And those connections do mean something to Payton. He's referenced it multiple times in terms of his relationship to Russell Wilson. There was also interest from the Broncos regarding veteran receiver Adam Thielen, who was part of that 2018 Pro Bowl roster as well.
Even though Thielen has strong ties to Broncos GM George Paton, that is still something worth noting. And Ertz was on that 2018 Pro Bowl roster as well.
It's also worth noting that Ertz was teammates with Broncos DL Zach Allen in Arizona, where Vance Joseph was also the defensive coordinator the last four seasons. Ertz wasn't coached by Joseph, but Joseph undoubtedly knows him well and that could all be part of the equation when you're talking about possibly putting in a claim for a player at this price tag.
And Ertz has basically told non-contending teams to stick it where the sun don't shine. He wants to play for a contender. Well, the Denver Broncos are "in contention" at this point and I think that's good enough. The last thing this Denver team needs is for Ertz to go and help another squad standing in their path.
The Broncos haven't been overly aggressive this year when it comes to making in-season roster additions, and they really haven't had to be, but this is one move that I think would be foolish if they didn't put in a claim.