Broncos: Winners and losers from the 2023 NFL Draft

Broncos: Winners and losers after the 2023 NFL Draft - BONUS!
Winner: Samaje Perine
Loser: Josey Jewell
I was sure that Denver would target a running back in the 2023 NFL Draft, and they did not. That does not mean they can't bring in an undrafted free agent or even sign a current free agent, but as of now, Samaje Perine figures to be a winner of the 2023 NFL Draft.
He's been a backup RB his entire career but should be in line for some starting spots in Denver. It's unknown if Perine will even start any games honestly, as Javonte Williams can come back for week one if his rehab progresses nicely.
As of now, though, I would not bet on that happening, which leaves Perine in line for the RB1 duties.
Josey Jewell's standing in Denver took a hit during the 2023 NFL Draft when Denver drafted Drew Sanders in the third round. Sanders is a freak of nature. He's got great instincts and feel for the game. He's also got the potential to play as an EDGE rusher, but with Jewell struggling with injuries here and there and being in the last year of his contract, I think this will all but guarantee that Jewell does not return after this year.
Who knows, maybe Sanders is someone who could even start for the team week one. Alex Singleton signed a three-year extension earlier this offseason and is on the Broncos for the next two years at least. Jewell, however, might not be as safe.