Broncos will regret not signing these free agents as training camp begins
Gerald Everett, TE
The Denver Broncos top tight ends on the depth chart are Adam Trautman, Greg Dulcich, and Lucas Krull. Yikes. It's weird that the team did not bring in a free agent TE, and there was a solid one in Gerald Everett available, who signed a two-year, $12 million deal with the Chicago Bears. What makes this more frustrating is that the Bears already had a top-10 TE on the roster in Cole Kmet, so this was a classic example of Bears GM Ryan Poles loading up for his rookie QB.
Why didn't Sean Payton and the Broncos take this method? Across a 17-game season, Everett has averaged 45 receptions, 450 yards, and three touchdowns during his career. He brings modest and consistent production to the tight end room and would have been a very strong upgrade for the Broncos.
Frankly, a competent receiving tight end might be the only thing this team is missing on offense, so it's puzzling that Denver did not make more of a viable move here. Gerald Everett was the right signing to make, so why didn't the Broncos do it?
Bryce Huff, DE
The Denver Broncos did have the financial capability to make a more expensive free agent signing, and it should have come along the defensive line. Well, Bryce Huff was a former New York Jet who signed with the Philadelphia Eagles, and the Broncos should have made a move here, honestly. Huff tallied 10 sacks, 10 tackles for loss, and 21 QB hits during the 2023 NFL Season.
And Huff did this playing just 42% of the Jets defensive snaps, which comes out to 480. Just imagine the kind of production that Huff would have had if the Jets had played him even 60% of the defensive snaps.
The Denver Broncos could have gotten a younger and better option along their defensive front than the move they made, which was for another Jets DE in John Franklin-Myers. Now yes. JFM is very good and is a huge upgrade over what the Broncos had, but Huff is the better player and would have been the better long-term move.
I am not at all angry that the Denver Broncos brought in JFM or made the other moves they did along the defensive line, but Bryce Huff would have been a great fit for the Denver Broncos.