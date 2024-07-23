Broncos will regret not signing these free agents as training camp begins
On Tuesday, the Denver Broncos veterans report to training camp, so let's look at some free agents they will regret not signing as camp begins. The Broncos did make some notable free agent moves and have obviously built a stronger roster for 2024. The roster is more talented now than it was at any point in the 2023 NFL Season.
And that does include the QB position, going from Russell Wilson to Bo Nix. Well, there were hundreds of free agents out there for the Broncos to sign. Let's dive into three of them that they may regret not signing as training camp begins.
Mitch Morse, OC
It became clear that former Denver Broncos draft pick and center Lloyd Cushenberry was not going to re-sign with the team in 2024, as his price tag proved to be too much. He signed a four-year, $50 million deal with the Tennessee Titans, which made him one of the highest-paid at his position. This is a great contract for Cushenberry and much-deserved, but the Broncos were never going to pay that to retain him.
They should have still addressed their center position more thoroughly, especially since they have a rookie QB in Bo Nix who is likely going to start Week 1 of the 2024 NFL Season. Mitch Morse is a high-end, veteran center who has played for the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills, so he comes with a ton of regular season and playoff experience.
He also signed a modest deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars, and I just wonder why Denver did not make this type of move. Honestly, Morse may still be a better player than Cushenberry at this moment in time, so for a fraction of the cost, the Broncos could have had a potential upgrade.