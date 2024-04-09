Broncos will regret not making these five free agent deals in 2024
The Denver Broncos will regret not signing these five players during the 2024 Free Agency period.
3/4. Broncos will regret not signing Jeff Okudah or CJ Henderson
The Denver Broncos should have made at least one low-cost move at cornerback, and both Jeff Okudah and CJ Henderson signed for PENNIES with the Houston Texans. Both players were taken within the top 10 picks and have a ton of potential, but have not yet hit their stride in the NFL.
Still both in their 20s, a low-cost move at a position of need is something that the Broncos should have done. It's truly puzzling that they didn't make one of these signings, as the team does not have a viable CB2 next to Patrick Surtain II.
5. Broncos might wish they have signed DT Leki Fotu
Leki Fotu played three years for Vance Joseph with the Arizona Cardinals and signed a cheap, one-year deal with the New York Jets. A 2020 fourth-round draft pick, Fotu is a space-eater and could have come along as nice depth along the DL, perhaps replacing the aging and declining Mike Purcell.
It is odd that the Broncos didn't really do much to bring in some of Joseph's players from the Cardinals, and even just adding some depth would have been a smart move for Denver.