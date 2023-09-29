Broncos week 4 Injury Report: Team will likely be without Josey Jewell and others
The Broncos are looking to get their first win of the season in Chicago on Sunday, they will likely be without some players on the defense.
The Denver Broncos will be on the road for the second consecutive week, and will play at 1:00 PM ET for the second consecutive week. This time against the Chicago Bears. The game will be played at Soldier Field. Both teams are winless, 0-3, looking for their first win of the season.
Both teams, the Chicago Bears, and the Denver Broncos have released their initial injury reports ahead of their week 4 matchup.
Let's take a look at the Broncos injury report first, and then let's take a look at Chicago's.
According to the Broncos' injury report, it is very likely that they will be without linebacker Josey Jewell. Jewell, who suffered a groin injury in the second quarter of Denver's week three matchup against the Miami Dolphins, left that game after his injury and has not practiced in the week. Josey was asked about his injury and was asked if there was a chance of him playing against the Bears, and said the following ...
""I'm feeling much better - We'll see ...""- Josey Jewell
Jewell has the second-most tackles among Broncos defenders with 19. If Jewell cannot play against the Bears, rookie Drew Sanders will likely get his first start at linebacker.
Now regarding Frank Clark, the Broncos free agent signing will miss the game for the third consecutive week. He played in the season opener against the Raiders but has not played since. Throughout the week, he has talked about his status, by revealing that he suffered an Abductor tear.
Defensive lineman Mike Purcell, who has been dealing with a ribs problem, did play against the Dolphins but has not practiced all week. Justin Simmons, who missed the week three game, has been limited in practice and could return against the Bears.
Jerry Jeudy is also listed on the injury report. He missed the season opener against the Raiders and has played in the past two games. He has been limited in both practices and we do not know if he will play against the Bears.
Now, let's take a look at the Bears' injury report ...
The Bears have a couple of starting secondary players in the injury report. If they do not play, Russell Wilson can take advantage of it, by throwing long passes.
If Jewell does not play ... how will Drew Sanders impact the defense as a starter?