Broncos vs. Texans prediction, odds, spread, injuries, trends for NFL Week 13
A full betting preview for the Denver Broncos' Week 13 clash against the Houston Texans.
By Jovan Alford
The Denver Broncos have become one of the surprise stories in the NFL this season, as they are 6-5 after starting 1-5. If the Broncos have postseason aspirations, they must defeat a surging team such as the Houston Texans (6-5), who have won three out of their past five games.
The Texans opened as three-point home favorites over the Broncos, but the number has moved to 3.5.
Below, we will break down this pivotal Week 13 matchup in the AFC and give our best bet!
Broncos vs. Texans Odds, Spread and Total
Broncos vs. Texans Betting Trends
- The Broncos are 4-6-1 ATS this season
- Denver is 4-1 ATS in its last five games
- Houston is 2-4 ATS at home this season
- The UNDER is 6-2 in the Texans’ last eight games
Broncos vs. Texans Injury Reports
Broncos Injury Report
- Dwayne Washington - RB - Questionable
Texans Injury Report
- Ka’imi Fairbairn - PK - Questionable
- Jimmie Ward - S - Questionable
- Case Keenum - QB - Questionable
- Jake Hansen - LB - Questionable
- Noah Brown - WR - Questionable
Broncos vs. Texans How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Dec. 3
- Game Time: 1 p.m. EST
- Venue: NRG Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Broncos Record: 6-5
- Texans Record: 6-5
Broncos vs. Texans Key Players to Watch
Denver Broncos
Russell Wilson: The veteran quarterback is putting together a solid season for the Broncos and is one of the reasons why they’ve turned things around. Wilson is completing 68.3% of his passes for 2,199 yards, 20 TDs, and 4 INTs this season. Wilson has thrown eight touchdowns and zero interceptions in his last five games. The Broncos hope that Wilson continues to play turnover-free football as they have a shot to get into the playoffs.
Houston Texans
C.J. Stroud: Stroud continues to make his claim as the best QB and rookie in this year’s NFL draft class. The former Ohio State standout had his fourth straight 300-plus yard passing game last week against Jacksonville. Stroud completed 26-of-36 passes for 304 yards and two TDs. He also had 47 rushing yards and a rushing TD. The 22-year-old QB has exceeded everybody’s expectations and has fans believing again in the Texans organization.
Broncos vs. Texans Prediction and Pick
Sunday’s contest will be a great matchup between two teams fighting for playoff positioning. The Texans currently have a 53% chance of making the playoffs, while the Broncos sit at 29%, per ESPN.
The Texans have proven time and time again that they trust Stroud and their passing game to put points on the boards. And they should be able to do that against this Broncos’ defense that is ranked 10th in opponent passing yards per game allowed (233) and allowing QBs to complete 68.5% of their passes.
At the same time, you could make a similar case for Wilson and Denver’s passing game against the Texans’ pass defense. Houston is allowing 252.5 passing yards per game (sixth-most in the NFL) this season. This season’s version of Wilson isn’t the same guy we saw in Seattle, but he’s been playing good football this season and knows when to make the correct play.
As long as Wilson plays well and the Broncos’ defense sticks to their fundamentals, they will keep this game close on Sunday. However, I don’t see this game being high-scoring, as both teams have been hitting the UNDER consistently lately.
