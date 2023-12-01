Broncos vs. Texans best anytime scorer picks (Bet on Williams)
Check out touchdown picks for Williams, Sutton and Collins in Sunday's Broncos-Texans matchup.
By Jovan Alford
Two of the hottest teams in the AFC will square off on Sunday as the Denver Broncos will head down to Texas to play the Houston Texans. Both teams have been playing great football over the last few weeks, which has them competing for a playoff spot in the AFC.
There isn’t a ton of star power on paper, but I found two Broncos anytime touchdowns props with excellent value and a Texans prop that bettors might overlook.
Best anytime touchdown scorer picks for Broncos vs. Texans
- Javonte Williams (+100)
- Nico Collins (+150)
- Courtland Sutton (+210)
Javonte Williams anytime touchdown scorer (+100)
Williams has yet to score a rushing touchdown this season, but that could change on Sunday against the Texans. This season, Houston’s defense has allowed the sixth-most rushing touchdowns in the NFL (13). Out of those 13 rushing touchdowns allowed, eight were scored by running backs.
However, the Texans haven’t surrendered a rushing touchdown to an RB since Week 10 (Joe Mixon). Williams is coming off a solid performance against the Browns, where he had 65 yards on 18 carries and three red zone rushing attempts. Over the last few weeks, Williams has had 11 RZ rushing attempts, per ftnfantasy.com. I think Williams will get rewarded for his efforts on Sunday afternoon.
Nico Collins anytime touchdown scorer (+150)
Collins scored his second touchdown in the past three games in last week’s three-point loss to the Jaguars. The 24-year-old wide receiver had seven receptions (nine targets) for 104 yards.
Rookie wide receiver Tank Dell receives most of the attention in the Texans’ wide receiver unit, and rightfully so, with how he’s played. However, do not forget Collins, who is second on the Texans in red zone receiving targets (11) behind tight end Dalton Schultz.
The Broncos don’t give up a ton of touchdowns to opposing WRs this season (9). However, they are ranked 28th in DVOA-WR2 this season, per ftnfantasy.com, so there could be a chance for Collins to find the end zone for the second straight game.
Courtland Sutton anytime touchdown scorer (+210)
Most NFL fans probably don’t know that Sutton has scored eight touchdowns this season, with four coming on the road. The veteran wide receiver had his five-game touchdown streak snapped in last week’s win over the Browns. Sutton recorded three receptions (six targets) for 61 yards and had one red zone receiving target.
The 28-year-old will play a huge role in Sunday’s game as the Broncos try to keep their winning streak alive. The Texans’ defense doesn’t give up a ton of touchdowns to opposing WRs (9), but they’ve allowed a wide receiver to score a touchdown in three straight games.
