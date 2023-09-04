Broncos vs. Raiders: Every time the rivals have kicked off a season against each other
The Denver Broncos will kick off the 2023 NFL season against their No.1 rival, the Las Vegas Raiders.
September 9, 1990
This was another one of those defensive battles between these two squads and this time, it was the Raiders that got the best of it.
Elway threw two interceptions in this game and completed less than 50 percent of his pass attempts. The Raiders' offense was just as stagnant, but their defense scored two touchdowns in the third quarter on an interception return and a fumble return.
That proved to be too much for the Broncos to overcome.
Final Score: Raiders 14, Broncos 9
September 6, 1992
The Broncos really had a tough time getting the offense going on opening day in games they played the Raiders, and this one was no exception.
Elway threw an interception and was sacked four times but Michael Brooks returned a fumble 54 yards for a touchdown and that score kept the Broncos in the game.
Late in the action, Reggie Rivers plunged into the end zone from one yard out to give the Broncos a hard-fought victory to begin the 1992 campaign.
Final Score: Broncos 17, Raiders 13
September 8, 2008
It would be 16 years before these teams would meet again in Week 1. The coaches and cast of characters had changed several times over by this point. But what would also changed was the Broncos' lack of offensive firepower in these games.
This one was all Denver as Jay Cutler threw for 300 yards and Eddie Royal had a big game, catching nine passes for 146 yards and a touchdown.
The Broncos were up 27-0 at one point and this game was never close.
Final Score: Broncos 41, Raiders 14