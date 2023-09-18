Broncos vs. Dolphins Week 3 Opening Odds Project Disappointing Start for Denver
The Broncos face an uphill battle in Week 3 against an explosive Miami offense
By Joe Summers
It's been a rough start for the Sean Payton-era Broncos after they finished a two-point conversion short of a wild comeback against Washington.
Denver sits winless through two weeks and now travels to Miami to take on an explosive Dolphins offense. The Broncos desperately hope to avoid an 0-3 start, but oddsmakers aren't expecting a turnaround.
Let's look at the opening odds for the Week 3 matchup.
Broncos vs. Dolphins Week 3 Opening Odds
Miami has been among the most impressive teams leaguewide through two weeks, so Payton and the Broncos will have their work cut out for them.
To their credit, the Broncos have fared well in this spot recently. They've covered the spread in four of their five as road underdogs, covering the spread by an average of 5.75 points per game.
Russell Wilson looked marvelous in the first half against Washington before struggling late, though his last-second Hail Mary could be a turning point for Denver's offense. The defense got carved up by Brian Robinson and the Commanders, so adjustments are necessary to keep pace with Miami.
These teams only played once since 2017, a 20-13 Broncos victory back in 2020, so this will be unfamiliar territory for both squads.
Denver has work to do this week, but a victory over the Dolphins would go a long way in turning this season around.
