Broncos vs. Chiefs Week 6 Opening Odds Paint Scary Picture for Denver
The Broncos are heavy underdogs in Kansas City on Thursday Night Football
By Joe Summers
Things went from bad to worse quickly for the Broncos after falling to the Jets in Week 5 and Denver must now take on the dreaded Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday Night Football.
The Broncos haven't beaten the Chiefs since the Obama administration, so this team faces a difficult test. That being said, Kansas City hasn't looked like its usual dominant self and Denver has been competitive in most of its losses.
In what's essentially a must-win game for Sean Payton's crew, oddsmakers' opening odds imply that a blowout is in store. Let's check out the odds before showing how Bet365 is ensuring you're a winner this week with a $150 guaranteed bonus promo.
Broncos vs. Chiefs Week 6 Opening Odds
The Broncos are listed as 10.5-point underdogs to open the week with the total set at 49 points. Denver nearly pulled off an upset win over Kansas City last season and hopes to finish the job this time around.
It's been a disastrous start for the Sean Payton and Russell Wilson tandem, with the Broncos posting an 0-4-1 against the spread (ATS) record through five weeks. The Chiefs, meanwhile, are 3-2 ATS though their offense has been out of sync.
With Denver's defense struggling, this could be a get-right spot. Patrick Mahomes threw three interceptions against the Broncos last season and to their credit, the Broncos covered the spread in each of their last three contests with the Chiefs.
If there's ever a time for a signature win, it's this week in front of a national audience.
