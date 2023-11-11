Broncos vs. Bills: Series history, other interesting notes ahead of Monday Night Football
The Denver Broncos will be up against some more long streaks of ineptitude ahead of their Week 10 game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football.
Josh Allen could have, and maybe should have, been a Bronco
It's easy to look back at past drafts and say what the team should have done at the time. But in 2018, there were many Broncos fans who wanted to see the team use its first-round pick on Josh Allen.
Allen had played not too far away at Wyoming in college and the Broncos were a team in need of a quarterback at the time. In addition to Allen, Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield were also top prospects.
Mayfield went No. 1 overall in that draft and Darnold was selected at No. 3. Allen was still available when the Broncos went on the clock with the fifth pick, but Allen never seemed to be a serious option if you paid attention to what happened leading up to that draft.
John Elway didn't even personally attend Allen's pro day. He sent gary Kubiak to do the team's "due diligence" but Elway was never taking Allen. And he didn't. Instead, pass-rusher Bradley Chubb was the choice.
Since then, many Broncos fans have bemoaned the decision not to draft Allen, something long-time Broncos reporter Woody Paige puts into words here.
Allen has only faced the Broncos twice in his career, but the Bills have won both games, including a 48-19 thumping in the last meeting.
In order for the Broncos to improve to 4-5 on the season, they will have to overcome some more bad history and a quarterback that remains one of the best in the business... on the other side of the field.