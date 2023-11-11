Broncos vs. Bills: Series history, other interesting notes ahead of Monday Night Football
The Denver Broncos will be up against some more long streaks of ineptitude ahead of their Week 10 game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football.
When was the last time the Broncos won a road game on Monday Night Football?
The Broncos and road games on Monday nights have been a bad mix for quite some time. It has been over a decade since the Broncos won a road game on MNF. That game also featured a memorable Broncos performance.
The date was October 15, 2012, and that was the game in which the San Diego Chargers took a 24-0 lead over the Broncos at halftime. Peyton Manning, in his first year in Denver, roared back with 35 unanswered points in the second half.
Manning three three second-half touchdown passes and the Broncos also got two defensive touchdowns, a 65-yard fumble return by Tony Carter and then later, a 46-yard pick-six by Chris Harris that sealed the deal.
That 24-point deficit matched the biggest comeback in team history. It was also the last time the Broncos won a road Monday night game. The Broncos have dropped their last six road Monday night contests and eight of their last nine.