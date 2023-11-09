Broncos vs. Bills prediction, odds, spread, injuries, trends for NFL Week 10
A full betting preview for the NFL Week 10 edition of Monday Night Football between the Broncos and Bills
The Denver Broncos rode a two-game winning streak, including a massive win against the Chiefs, into their BYE Week and now they'll return to action in the NFL Week 10 edition of Monday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills.
Can the Broncos pull off a second straight upset when they play in prime time? It's certainly possible and I'm going to break down everything you need to do to bet on this AFC showdown.
Broncos vs. Bills odds, spread, and total
Broncos vs. Bills betting trends
- Broncos are 2-6-1 ATS in their last nine games
- The OVER is 9-4 in the Broncos' last 13 games
- Broncos are 0-7 ATS in their last seven games vs. Bills
- Broncos are 1-5 ATS in their last six games vs. AFC opponents
- Bills are 0-5 ATS in their last five games
- The UNDER is 4-1 in the Bills' last five games
- Bills are 2-6 AT in their last eight games vs. AFC opponents
Broncos vs. Bills injury reports
Denver Broncos injury report
- The Broncos don't currently have any players on their injury report
Buffalo Bills injury report
- Micah Hyde - S - Questionable
- Christian Benford - CB - Questionable
- Terrel Bernard - LB - Questionable
- A.J. Klein - LB - Questionable
- Baylon Spector - LB - Questionable
Broncos vs. Bills how to watch
- Date: Sunday, November 13
- Game Time: 8:15 pm EST
- Venue: Highmark Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ABC/ESPN
- Denver Broncos Record: 3-5
- Buffalo Bills Record: 5-4
Broncos vs. Bills key players to watch
Denver Broncos
Russell Wilson: The Broncos quarterback has become an easy target to tease, but Russell Wilson has played significantly better this season than he did last year. He's 10th in EPA+CPOE composite, which is one spot below Lamar Jackson and one spot below C.J. Stroud. In prime time, he now has a chance to show people that he still has some juice left.
Buffalo Bills
Gabe Davis: The Bills No. 2 receiver was held without a single catch in last week's game against the Bengals. The Bills can't allow that to happen and it clearly hurt their offensive production. They need to find a way to get their deep threat involved in the game.
Broncos vs. Bills prediction and pick
This is a matchup between two good offenses and two bad defenses. That's right, I don't think the Broncos offense is as bad as people think. They're 12th in the NFL in yards per play and if you take out plays involving turnovers, they're 11th in EPA per play. The Bills offense is third in both of those stats.
Then there's the defenses. The Broncos are dead last in opponent EPA/Play by a mile and none of their other metrics are good either. Somehow, they managed to slow down the Chiefs' offense in both of their games against Kansas City, but have been torched in every other outing. The Bills defense hasn't been much better. Whether it's injuries, poor play, or a mixture of both, the Broncos offense is going to be able to move the ball against this Buffalo defense.
I don't hate the Bills to cover the touchdown spread if you want to go that route, but I think the OVER is the better play. Let's sit back and root for points on Monday Night Football.
