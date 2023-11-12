Broncos vs. Bills final score prediction for Monday Night Football in Week 10
Can the Broncos pull off another shocking upset in Week 10? Here's our final score prediction.
By Peter Dewey
Monday Night Football in Week 10 features an intriguing matchup between the Denver Broncos and Buffalo Bills, with Denver looking to pull off another massive upset.
Denver is playing its best football of the season, winning two straight to move to 3-5 heading into this matchup. To keep its playoff hopes alive, Denver would love to steal a road game against the Bills.
Can it happen?
It’s going to take a lot with the Broncos set as 7.5-point underdogs, but it’s certainly possible against a Buffalo team that has been far from dominant this season.
I used the latest odds for the Broncos-Bills matchup to predict the final score for Monday night’s matchup:
Broncos vs. Bills odds, spread and total
Broncos score prediction
Denver is a massive underdog this week, but I think the team can really pull off an upset in this game.
Buffalo has a major weakness – allowing the third most yards per carry in the NFL – and the Broncos are No. 4 in the NFL in yards per carry this season.
Buffalo is just 3-5 against the spread as a favorite, and it hasn’t exactly dominated inferior competition this season. The team lost to the New England Patriots and New York Jets, and it played a close game with the New York Giants.
Denver is fresh off of a bye, and the team pulled off a momentum, and season-changing win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 8. If the Broncos can keep things going on the ground, I think they can upset the Bills.
When predicting this score, I want to look to the total, as it’s set at 46.5, but the Broncos have allowed fewer than 20 points in three straight weeks.
Not only that, but the UNDER is 6-3 in Buffalo’s games this season. I expect this to be close if Denver wins, but I also don’t expect the game to be high-scoring if the Denver defense shows up again like it has the last few games.
I picked Denver as my upset pick for the week, and I’m sticking to it.
Final score prediction: Broncos 23, Bills 21
