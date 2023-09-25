Broncos vs Bears Week 4 Opening Odds Project Denver to Save Face
Only two teams have a worse scoring differential than the Broncos this season, and they're matched up with one of them in Week 4
No fanbase wants to shift their attention ahead to Week 4 more quickly than the Denver Broncos'. I'll spare you any recaps of Week 3 action, but needless to say this is a team that absolutley needs to right the ship and save face in Week 4.
The Chicago Bears are coming off a bad loss of their own, and even playing at home they face an uphill battle to try to turn things around.
Here's a look at what the opening odds are projecting for the Week 4 Broncos vs. Bears matchup.
Broncos vs. Bears Opening Odds Week 4
Despite playing on the road in Chicago, the Broncos are favored by more than a field goal (3.5 points) and are -178 on the moneyline against the Bears in Week 4. The game features a 46-point over/under. These odds project a final score of 24.75 to 21.25 in favor of the Broncos.
After last week's 50-point beatdown Denver has an abysmal average scoring margin of -17.7 points per game. But this is one of the few matchups possible where they actually have an edge in that area. The Bears' margin of -19.7 points per game is the worst mark in the NFL (pending Monday Night Football results).
Denver may be 0-3, but two of those losses were by less than a field goal. The Bears have been blown out in all three of their games so far, losing by double-digit points in all three.
Both these teams are bottom-five in the NFL in passing yards allowed, each giving up over 280 per game, so while neither offense has wowed us, we could see a pretty heft point total scored anyway.
