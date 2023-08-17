Broncos vs. 49ers prediction and odds for NFL preseason Week 2 (Bet the UNDER)
The Denver Broncos fell short in the opening week of the preseason, losing by a score of 18-17 to the Arizona Cardinals.
Now, they'll head to San Francisco to take on the 49ers, who also lost their first preseason matchup.
The biggest news of the week is Javonte Williams, who suffered a season-ending injury in Week 4 last season, will make his return to action on Saturday.
So, how should we handle betting on this game? Let's take a look at the odds.
Broncos vs. 49ers odds, spread, and total
Broncos vs. 49ers prediction and pick
Despite the 49ers giving up 34 points in Week 1 of the preseason, I'm going to back the UNDER in this one and trust what we saw from both teams last season. We can all agree the strength of both teams is their defense.
In fact, the 49ers allowed the fewest points per game last regular season at 17.2.
In the same breath, I don't trust the 49ers offense to contribute much to the total. Brock Purdy is back at practice for them, but he likely won't be playing in this Week 2 matchup. That'll leave Trey Lance and Sam Darnold to play against the stout Broncos defense, and neither of them were impressive in Week 1.
Let's go ahead and root for defense in this interconference preseason showdown.
