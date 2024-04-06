Predominantly Orange
4 Broncos veterans who could surprisingly not make the 53-man roster

These four Denver Broncos players could have some tough sledding to make this year's roster.

By Travis Wakeman

Denver Broncos v Los Angeles Chargers
Denver Broncos v Los Angeles Chargers / Harry How/GettyImages
Justin Strnad, Denver Broncos
Bills receiver Jamison Crowder (80), is pushed out just short of the goal line by Denver linebacker Justin Strnad. / Shawn Dowd / USA TODAY NETWORK

Justin Strnad, Linebacker

The Broncos re-signed Justin Strnad a couple of weeks ago just as he was about to sign a deal with the Carolina Panthers. But that doesn't guarantee him a roster spot.

Strnad is a player similar to Turner-Yell, used mostly for special teams and has not looked great when pressed into defensive action. The Broncos also re-signed Jonas Griffith this offseason before giving a free-agent deal to Cody Barton.

Depending on what the Broncos do with second-year player Drew Sanders, the team could have a solid group at the inside linebacker spot.

Strnad could easily become expendable under the scenario, particularly if the team finds a serviceable option through the undrafted route.

Strnad will be playing in his fifth season with the Broncos. He has just 46 career tackles.

