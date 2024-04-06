4 Broncos veterans who could surprisingly not make the 53-man roster
These four Denver Broncos players could have some tough sledding to make this year's roster.
D.J. Jones, Defensive Lineman
This is another spot where the Broncos are very thin and D.J. Jones is one of the most experienced defensive linemen on the roster. Many fans were surprised to see him stick around once free agency started as cutting him could have created a good deal ($9.9 million) in cap space.
But even after we get well into the summer, the Broncos can still save that money against the cap by moving on from Jones. That money could come in handy next season when the team will likely be much more active in free agency.
Jones will be entering his third year with the Broncos where he has collected 80 tackles, four sacks and two fumble recoveries. He has not been bad, but the idea of saving that money is enticing. The Broncos would have to have a good backup plan if they made this move.
Zach Allen will be one of the team's top defensive lineman entering 2024 and free-agent signing Malcolm Roach has plenty to offer. But beyond that, the Broncos would need at least one more solid option, but probably more.
The team has Matt Henningsen, Rashard Lawrence, Elijah Garcia and Jordan Jackson on the roster. They also still have Eyioma Uwazurike waiting in the wings, but he is currently suspended. So getting rid of Jones, while it would save money, could also be a big risk considering what is behind him.
The Broncos need to give serious consideration to using a premium pick on a defensive lineman in the upcoming draft. If they land the right guy, he could take Jones' spot.