4 Broncos veterans who could surprisingly not make the 53-man roster
These four Denver Broncos players could have some tough sledding to make this year's roster.
Delarrin Turner-Yell, Safety
The Broncos are not deep at safety so in order for this to happen, the team would likely need to add to the position through the draft or undrafted free-agent process.
The Broncos moved on from both Justin Simmons and Kareem Jackson this offseason. They signed Brandon Jones in free agency and would need to have a healthy Caden Sterns back and ready to resume his role. P.J. Locke will be back as well.
The Broncos also have an intriguing second-year safety in JL Skinner, so moving on from Delarrin Turner-Yell is certainly possible. A fifth-round pick in 2022 out of Oklahoma, Turner-Yell has been used primarily on special teams during his young career but he was forced into action last season with the injury to Sterns and multiple suspensions of Jackson. And he did not play that well.
The Broncos can do better at this spot as Turner-Yell is really nothing more than a special teams guy. Locke has already shown he can go from special teams ace to a productive defensive safety. If a guy like Skinner can show what many feel he is capable of, Turner-Yell could be looking for another team to play for.