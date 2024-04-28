Broncos UDFAs who could steal a roster spots at training camp
2. Frank Crum, OT, Wyoming
You'd have a hard time convincing me that Frank Crum wasn't draftable, even in this particular class of players at the tackle position. It was a deep tackle class overall, and maybe the Broncos got lucky here.
The size and athletic traits for Frank Crum are obviously the standouts here, but he was a longtime starter at both right tackle and left tackle at Wyoming. He was a first-team All-Mountain West selection this past year in his first year as a starting left tackle, but his swing abilities could earn him an NFL job sooner rather than later.
The Broncos haven't drafted an offensive tackle since 2017 when they took Garett Bolles in the first round. That's obviously not good at all, but a player like Crum could give this team some much-needed depth.
Last year, the Broncos found a gem in Illinois tackle Alex Palczewski, who made the 53-man roster out of training camp after a great camp and preseason. It wouldn't be the least bit surprising to see an athlete like Frank Crum come into the picture and end up making the final roster as well. The Broncos need to develop some young talent at the tackle position, and Crum has plenty of traits to work with.