Broncos trade down in 7-round 2024 NFL mock draft
What if the Broncos add multiple picks in the Draft and still address their top priorities?
Round 5 - 138th overall pick (VIA AZ) - Jonah Elliss, Edge Utah:
Jonathon Cooper and Baron Browning were not bad for Denver, but they were not excellent. Nik Bonitto had a better season compared to his rookie year but still has not shown why he was the top pick for the Broncos in 2022.
Elliss is an excellent edge rusher, super fast and dynamic, who can bolster and add talent to the young Broncos core. A much-needed edge rusher is added.
Round 5 - 151st overall - Luke McCaffrey, WR Rice:
Two trades here before selecting CMC's brother with the 151st pick ...
Denver does not have a 7th-round pick thanks to the Adam Trautman trade last year and adds one here by moving a few spots down.
Luke is a very intriguing prospect, as he started his college career as a quarterback and moved to wide receiver. He is fast, explosive, and can give the Broncos a huge versatility on offense.
Round 5 - 158th overall pick - Kitan Oladapo, S Oregon State:
Denver trades down again from their second pick in the 5th round, this time with the Dolphins.
The Broncos released long-time captain Justin Simmons ahead of free agency and signed Brandon Jones in free agency. PJ Locke was re-signed. The Broncos have a young safety room now, but if Caden Sterns cannot stay healthy, Oladapo can be a good depth option with a big upside to becoming a starter.
Round 6 - 184th overall pick - Gabe Hall, DT Baylor
Round 6 - 199th overall pick - Mohamed Kamara, Edge Colorado State
Round 6 - 203rd overall pick - Jarius Monroe, CB Tulane
Round 7 - 234th overall pick - Omar Speights, LB LSU
At this point, selecting the best players available could be a good option, especially with the bigger needs already addressed. In the final two rounds you can find hidden gems with big upsides, that at the beginning might be depth pieces, but later on, can become starters and key members of your team.