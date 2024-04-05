Broncos trade down in 7-round 2024 NFL mock draft
What if the Broncos add multiple picks in the Draft and still address their top priorities?
Round 4 - 121st overall pick - Jaylen Wright, RB Tennessee:
Denver uses the 4th round pick they got in the Bradley Chubb trade for Tennessee's star running back. In 2017, with the Saints, Sean Payton used a 3rd-round pick on a Tennessee running back. That guy was Alvin Kamara, who had an insane rookie season and became a top-tier RB in the NFL. Can he do the same now with the Broncos?
Javonte Williams returned from a brutal knee injury last season but was not the same Javonte we saw during his rookie season. Undrafted rookie Jaleel McLaughlin had some good plays. Samaje Perine was primarily a receiving and blocking running back. Overall, the RB room was disappointing for Denver, so they might look into adding a new guy, who could turn things around positively.
Jaylen Wright is a talented and fast RB who improved his draft stock thanks to a great NFL Combine Performance. The Broncos seem to be interested in drafting a running back and Wright could be the guy.
Round 5 - 136th overall pick - Theo Johnson, TE Penn State:
As bad as it sounds, the Denver Broncos have not had a tight end with over 700 receiving yards since Julius Thomas in 2013. Greg Dulcich has not been healthy, and the Broncos must add to the room in the upcoming draft, after missing on guys like Hunter Henry, Mike Gesicki, and Gerald Everett in free agency.
Theo Johnson is not a top-tier tight end in this draft class, but can definitely make things easier for the quarterback in Denver, regardless if it's Stidham or a rookie. Adam Trautman had some good plays, but he cannot be your number one guy.