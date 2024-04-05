Broncos trade down in 7-round 2024 NFL mock draft
What if the Broncos add multiple picks in the Draft and still address their top priorities?
Round 2 - 56th overall pick - Ruke Orhorhoro, DT Clemson:
The defensive line was one of the worst, if not the worst defensive units for the Denver Broncos in the 2023-24 season. Zach Allen was a bright spot, but DJ Jones and Jonathan Harris were a big concern for the team. Heading into free agency, it was a big need, and despite big names available in the market, the Broncos, have only signed Malcolm Roach, a top-tier run-stopper, who played under Sean Payton in New Orleans.
DJ Jones was projected to be a cap casualty cut for Denver, but apparently, he will stay with the team. Regardless of what the Broncos decide to do with Jones, DL is still a position of need. Mike Purcell is a free agent, and Clemson's Ruke Orhorhoro is a guy who can make a good impact on the team that drafts him. He is a very athletic defensive lineman.
Round 3 - 90th overall pick - Kiran Amegadjie, OT Yale:
Another trade down for the Broncos, this time with the Arizona Cardinals. Denver still gets a third-round pick and adds a top-three pick in the 5th round.
An edge rusher or a wide receiver could be higher priorities for Denver, but when a guy like Amegadjie is on the board, you cannot pass on him. The Broncos signed former Giants OT Matt Peart in free agency, but likely as a depth piece, with Cam Fleming still un-signed. Garrett Bolles has one year left in his contract and will become a free agent in 2025.
Bolles will be 33 years old when the season starts, Denver might not bring him back next year, so why not get his replacement in Amegadijie, who is a beast, and can sit behind Garrett in 2024 and be the next Broncos starting LT?