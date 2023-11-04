Broncos trade deadline recap: Did they take the right approach?
Denver moved a pass rusher ... that's the only trade they did ahead of the Deadline. Is it good or bad that the Broncos stayed quiet?
The NFL Trade Deadline had some interesting movements within the league, including Montez Sweat to the Bears, Chase Young to the 49ers, and Rasul Douglas to the Bills, among others...
The Denver Broncos only made one trade ahead of it. To be specific, they moved on from edge rusher Randy Gregory, by sending him to the San Francisco 49ers, alongside a 2024 Draft 7th-round pick in exchange for a 2024 NFL Draft 6th-round pick, and was not on Deadline day.
Denver defeated the Chiefs in week 8 and now has a 3-5 win/loss record. Head Coach Sean Payton mentioned during a press conference ahead of the deadline the following ...
""We're not openly or even remotely shopping anyone.""- Sean Payton
With that being said by Payton, it was expected that the Broncos were going to remain quiet ahead of the deadline. If there was the right offer for a specific player, the Broncos were at least going to listen. After the deadline, it was reported by multiple sources that Denver rejected a strong offer for wide receiver Jerry Jeudy.
The Broncos could have improved at some positions but also decided to not buy. With that being said, here is my opinion on what the Trade Deadline results mean going forward for the Broncos from both points of view (as sellers and as buyers) ...