Broncos surprisingly engaged in trade talks for young NFC quarterback
Interesting enough, Sean Payton made an attempt to land this former Commanders QB.
By Amir Farrell
It has been no secret that the Denver Broncos have been involved in the free agent/trade market regarding the quarterback position this offseason. The team made an attempt to sign now Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold and even made inquiries on Jets quarterback Zach Wilson and now Jaguars quarterback Mac Jones. However, nothing ever transpired with any of these players as the Broncos continue to look for their next quarterback.
Considering the low interest in these players and their unproductive 2023 regular seasons, it makes sense that head coach Sean Payton and the Broncos shied away. In addition to these young quarterbacks, Denver also engaged in talks during the beginning of free agency with the Washington Commanders regarding a potential trade for second-year quarterback Sam Howell, according to 9News' Mike Klis. However, Klis stated that Denver pulled away at the last minute due to Washington's "steep price".
Very, very interesting.
The Seattle Seahawks ended up trading for Howell following former Broncos quarterback Drew Lock's decision to sign with New York Giants in free agency. The trade included a pair of pick swaps in this year's draft. Denver's interest in Howell is fairly interesting for a variety of reasons. Does the Broncos contingent think lower of Stidham than Howell as a backup/bridge option to a rookie quarterback? Or are they suddenly willing to carry three quarterbacks heading into the 2024 regular season? Or are they that desperate to create a strong competition for the team's backup job during training camp? It certainly leaves you with a lot of questions regarding the coaching staff's belief in that room.
Considering the front office has been reluctant to sign any top free agent quarterbacks or make any inquiries on former trade target Justin Fields, the organization must feel strong about their chances to land 'their guy' in the upcoming NFL Draft. However, it certainly is interesting that the team would get involved in trade talks for a quarterback who does offer upside at the position and is just 23 years old after two seasons. If I had to personally guess, it was an effort to create competition for the backup spot and push the incoming rookie quarterback.
Not to mention, Howell did throw 299 yards and two touchdowns in his one meeting against Sean Payton in Week 2 of the 2023 season. Perhaps they saw something in person that had them convinced of his potential despite matching up against a historically bad Broncos defense. Regardless, the Broncos are making it obvious they want to upgrade at the quarterback position, even if that means they are still drafting a quarterback in the first round.