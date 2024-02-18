Broncos Super Bowl 59 odds (Oddsmakers predicting rebuilding season for Denver)
Breaking down the Denver Broncos' Super Bowl odds for the 2024 season with oddsmakers not showing much belief in the team.
By Peter Dewey
The Sean Payton era in Denver got off to an unceremonious start, and that has continued into the offseason with the likely release of Russell Wilson coming from Denver.
The Denver Broncos were in the hunt for a playoff spot, rebounding from an awful start to the 2023 season, but the team fell apart down the stretch, losing to the New England Patriots on Christmas Eve to cement its fate as a non-playoff team.
Wilson was then benched by Payton in favor of Jarrett Stidham, and it appears that the Broncos are willing to eat a major cap hit to move on from Wilson and look for their next quarterback.
Denver is armed with the No. 12 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, but the team has seen the Wilson trade blow up in its face with the veteran’s poor play and the assets it gave to Seattle – especially in terms of draft picks – turning out to provide great value.
Since Denver’s quarterback situation is up in the air, the Broncos are expected to be among the worst teams in the NFL this coming season. Not exactly what Payton signed up for, or is it?
The Broncos head coach may be looking to rebuild the roster with players that fit his system, but can the team turn enough around in one season to be a playoff contender?
With +10000 odds to win the Super Bowl, it doesn’t seem like Vegas thinks that’s likely.
Broncos’ odds to win the Super Bowl in 2025
The Broncos come into the 2024 season with the third worst odds to win the Super Bowl, ahead of only the Tennessee Titans and Carolina Panthers.
Denver is tied with New England, Washington and the New York Giants at +10000.
At the end of the day, the Broncos have to turn things around on defense if they want any chance to make the playoffs next season.
After a dreadful start on that side of the ball to open the 2023 season, Denver did improve, but not enough. The Broncos finished with the third most yards per play allowed and the sixth most points allowed last season.
The team’s offense also struggled – specifically in the red zone where it scored a touchdown just 50.85 percent of the time – with Wilson at the helm, making it nearly impossible for the team to win when the defense imploded.
Maybe Denver can turn things around this season, but it’s hard to believe in the team without a plan at quarterback. I’d stay away from betting on Denver at +10000 odds.
